In the recent episode of General Hospital, Sam McCall expressed her concerns to Carly Spencer about the dangers of Danny Morgan spending time with his father, Jason Morgan. Sam reminded Carly of the tragic fate of Morgan Corinthos and warned that Carly would be responsible if anything happened to Danny because of Jason’s risky lifestyle.

Actor Steve Burton, who plays Jason, discussed the upcoming storyline involving Jason’s sons, Danny and Jake, on The Daily Drama Podcast. Burton mentioned that he enjoys filming scenes with his on-screen boys and emphasized the importance of keeping them safe. He expressed his hope that the show would not take a dark turn by putting the children in harm’s way.

While Burton acknowledged that such dramatic twists can add tension to the storyline, he made it clear that he does not want to see any more children getting hurt on the show. Viewers have already seen Jake go through a traumatic experience in the past, and it is essential for the characters and their loved ones to avoid further tragedies.

Despite Burton’s plea for the safety of Jason’s sons, General Hospital spoilers suggest that there may be challenging situations ahead for the family. Jason will have to navigate through more complications with the Pikeman storyline and adjust his plans accordingly, which could lead to unsettling developments for Danny and Jake in the future.

