Stephen Nedoroscik, a 25-year-old American gymnast from Worcester, Mass., stole the show at the 2024 Paris Olympics with his exceptional pommel horse routine. His performance led the U.S. men’s team to win a bronze medal, the first Olympic medal in 16 years for the team.

Nedoroscik, a pommel horse specialist, showcased his expertise in the final routine of the competition, which is considered one of the trickiest. While waiting for his turn, he was seen sitting on the sidelines for two hours, channeling his inner Clark Kent with his pre-performance ritual of closing his eyes and removing his glasses.

When it was time for Nedoroscik to perform, he executed a remarkable 38-second routine, scoring 14.866. After completing his routine, he celebrated with his teammates and put his glasses back on, reminiscent of Clark Kent transforming into a superhero.

His unique approach to his routine caught the attention of NBC, who dubbed him “the Clark Kent of pommel horse” on social media. The internet was abuzz with memes and praises for Nedoroscik’s unconventional style and outstanding performance.

Despite having a vision impairment that causes his eyes to be permanently dilated, Nedoroscik competed without glasses, relying on his sense of touch to navigate the pommel horse. He explained that he can feel the equipment and perform his routine without relying on his vision.

During an interview, Nedoroscik shared details about his pre-performance ritual, which includes breathing exercises and visualization. He emphasized the importance of keeping his heart rate down and mentally rehearsing his routine before taking the stage.

Teammates Frederick Richard, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, and Asher Hong also contributed to the team’s success, earning the bronze medal alongside Nedoroscik. The gymnastics team is set to compete again on July 31 at 11:30 a.m. ET, aiming for more success in the upcoming events.

Nedoroscik’s dedication, unique style, and exceptional performance have made him a standout athlete at the Paris Olympics. His ability to overcome challenges and deliver under pressure has earned him praise and admiration from fans and fellow athletes alike.