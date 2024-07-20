Steph McGovern, the former presenter of Steph’s Packed Lunch, has announced an exciting new project she has been working on for the past few years. She is venturing into the world of fiction with her upcoming novel, Deadline. The book is described as a gripping tale of “power, corruption, and lies.”

In an Instagram post, Steph shared her excitement about finally revealing her secret project to her followers. She mentioned that the idea for the book has been with her since her early days on breakfast TV and that she has been working on it in secret for the past couple of years. She also announced that the book is available for pre-order.

Steph formally announced her new project at a festival alongside Richard Osman. She expressed her enthusiasm for the book, stating that it is an idea she has had since her early days in the industry. The writing process allowed her to delve into a parallel universe where the high-pressure environments she has worked in and the colorful characters she has met inspired her dark story of power, corruption, and lies.

The TV star is thrilled to be launching her book at the prestigious Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival. She shared her excitement about attending the event as an author after being a fan of the festival for ten years.

The plot of Deadline revolves around a kidnapping that is discovered by a parent while they are live on TV. Fans of Steph have expressed their excitement and support for her new venture, with many eagerly anticipating the release of the book in July 2025.

Steph’s announcement comes after the news that her show, Steph’s Packed Lunch, will not be returning to Channel 4. Deadline will be published by Pan Fiction in hardback, adding to the anticipation surrounding Steph’s venture into the world of fiction.