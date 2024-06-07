Step Inside the Trend Sip & Sound Saloon: Exclusive Look at PEOPLE’s Portrait Studio

By Katie Kauss

Published on June 6, 2024 08:00PM EDT

Photo: Katie Kauss

Nashville, TN – Talent management firm Trend set the stage for CMA Fest weekend with a star-studded event at the Sip & Sound Saloon. Designed by Grey Boroff from House of Grey Events and located at The Hampton Social, the exclusive gathering brought together country stars and influencers for a night to remember.

Guests were treated to specialty cocktails that perfectly matched the theme of the evening, along with the opportunity to get a custom fine-line tattoo. The ambiance was set for a night of music and entertainment, with performances by popular musicians such as Russell Dickerson and Jordan Davis on the Sonos Stage.

The Sip & Sound Saloon proved to be the place to be during CMA Fest weekend, offering a unique experience for all attendees. Stay tuned for more exclusive updates from PEOPLE’s Portrait Studio.