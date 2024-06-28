On Thursday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy Forrester warned Hope Logan to stay away from Thomas Forrester. Steffy seemed more concerned about Hope’s intentions towards Thomas rather than Thomas’ engagement to Paris Buckingham. Hope eventually realized that Steffy knew about Thomas and Paris all along but chose not to say anything.

Steffy explained that while she knew Thomas was dating Paris, the engagement came as a surprise to her. She believed that it was good for Thomas to be with someone who truly loved and appreciated him. However, when Steffy pointed out that Paris was not wearing Thomas’ ring, Hope accused Steffy of wanting Thomas to be with anyone other than her.

In another scene, Thomas defended his engagement to Ridge, who expressed concerns about Thomas rushing into marriage after his history with Hope. Despite Ridge’s worries, Thomas was adamant that Paris was the woman he wanted to be with. Meanwhile, at Il Giardino, Tom Starr reminisced about his old rocker days with Paul “Hollis” Hollister and Deacon Sharpe.

At Bill Spencer’s place, a deliveryman managed to bypass security to deliver a pizza that was not ordered. Bill was upset by this breach and vowed to have a talk with his security team to ensure the safety of his family. Luna Nozawa suggested they attend Tom’s live show, but Poppy Nozawa seemed hesitant, leading Luna to question why her mother had kept secrets about Bill being her father.

As the story unfolds, Poppy will find herself in more difficult situations due to the secrets she is keeping. Stay tuned for more predictions and updates on The Bold and the Beautiful. For the latest spoilers, news, and updates, be sure to visit CDL regularly.