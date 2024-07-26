The Bold and the Beautiful recap from Thursday, July 25, reveals that Hope Logan suggested a romantic getaway for Brooke Logan and Ridge Forrester on their fashion summit trip. Hope encouraged Brooke to enjoy her time in Monte Carlo and not let Steffy Forrester interfere.

Steffy was upset to hear that Brooke would be joining them in Monte Carlo, as she wanted it to be a father-daughter trip with Ridge. Ridge reassured Steffy that they would still have time for each other, but she remained skeptical and annoyed by Brooke’s presence.

Meanwhile, Hope tried to convince Steffy that Brooke’s comeback would be great for the company. Steffy, however, was not excited about Brooke’s involvement and made it clear that she would never support her.

At Bill Spencer’s mansion, Bill came home to find Poppy Nozawa assuring Luna Nozawa that their new life with Bill would not be ruined by anyone. Bill spent some time alone with Poppy and sensed that something was off. Poppy admitted to feeling on edge lately and updated Bill on her run-in with Katie Logan.

In Li Finnegan’s office, Katie questioned the accuracy of Luna’s paternity test. Li assured Katie that she had administered the test herself and made sure there was no room for error. Despite Katie’s suspicions about Poppy, Li stood her ground and declared that Bill was Luna’s father.

Katie, determined to uncover the truth, vowed to find out what Poppy was hiding. As the episode wrapped up, Katie was seen getting on her laptop, ready to dig deeper into the situation.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint at more drama to come between Katie and Poppy. Stay tuned for predictions on the accusations Katie will make and the challenges that will follow. For more updates and news on The Bold and the Beautiful, keep an eye on CDL.