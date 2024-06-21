The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) episode on Thursday, June 20, showed Steffy Forrester reluctantly agreeing to give Brooke Logan a chance in their working arrangement. She felt disrespected by Ridge Forrester after the meeting. Later, Finn found Steffy having a tense discussion with Ridge and updated him on Brooke’s new position.

Finn pointed out that Brooke had the necessary experience and suggested that Steffy should give her a chance. However, Steffy didn’t want her husband defending another Logan. Meanwhile, Brooke and Hope celebrated in the design office, discussing Hope’s feelings for Finn.

Hope felt conflicted and admitted she didn’t recognize herself anymore. She acknowledged Finn’s commitment to Steffy and their family and vowed not to come between them. Hope showed her support for Brooke by giving her a hug.

At Bill Spencer’s mansion, Poppy Nozawa confronted Katie Logan, who was there to talk to Bill about Luna Nozawa and Will Spencer. Katie pointed out that Poppy was the new woman in Bill’s life and subtly criticized her for waiting to tell the truth about Luna. Bill expressed gratitude towards Poppy and kissed her in front of Katie.

Elsewhere, at Il Giardino, Sheila Sharpe overheard about Hope’s feelings for Finn. Deacon confronted Sheila about what she knew, assuming she had been eavesdropping. Sheila expressed her love for Deacon and her desire for a bigger role in Hayes Forrester’s life. Deacon warned her that her chances were slim as long as Steffy was involved.

Meanwhile, Tom overheard Deacon and Sheila’s conversation and expressed his discomfort to Deacon. Tom had done research on Sheila’s past and found it unsettling. Sheila overheard their conversation and fumed but Deacon reassured Tom that she had changed. Sheila’s reaction hinted that Tom might face consequences for his comments in the future.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Sheila may seek revenge on Tom for his remarks. Sheila is portrayed as a character not to be crossed, so viewers should stay tuned for the drama to unfold.