steamboat-willie-horror-film-screamboat-casts-terrifier-star-david-howard-thornton-as-murderous-mouse-exclusive

David Howard Thornton to Star in New Horror Comedy ‘Screamboat’

The actor known for his role as Art the Clown in the “Terrifier” series, David Howard Thornton, is set to portray Steamboat Willie in the upcoming horror comedy film “Screamboat.” Steamboat Willie is an early version of Disney’s Mickey Mouse character, which recently entered the public domain, allowing for projects like this to come to life.

In “Screamboat,” a group of New Yorkers on a late-night ferry ride find themselves in a deadly situation when a mischievous mouse starts targeting passengers. The unlikely crew must band together to stop the murderous mouse before their peaceful journey turns into a nightmare.

Joining Thornton in the cast are Allison Pittel, Amy Schumacher, Jesse Posey, Jesse Kove, Rumi C Jean-Louis, Jarlath Conroy, and Charles Edwin Powell, along with other horror veterans.

Director Steven LaMorte expressed his excitement about working on “Screamboat” with such a talented cast, praising Thornton for his portrayal of Steamboat Willie. Thornton, on the other hand, shared his enthusiasm for bringing a horror twist to the iconic character and promised fans a thrilling and humorous experience.

Thornton will also reprise his role as Art the Clown in “Terrifier 3” later this year. LaMorte, who previously worked on “The Mean One,” will produce the film alongside Amy Schumacher, Martine Melloul, Steven Della Salla, and Michael Leavy.

“Screamboat” is expected to hit theaters in 2025, with distribution by Iconic Events Releasing. Special effects for the film will be handled by Christian Beckman’s Quantum Creation FX, Inc., with creature design by Christian Cordella. The project is executive produced by Kali Pictures, Sleight of Hand Productions, Reckless Content, and Julien Didon.