George Michael fans now have the opportunity to get closer to the late singer by staying at his luxurious pool house, located in Goring-on-Thames in South Oxfordshire. The one-bedroom pad, connected to the property where the Wham! legend lived and passed away, is available for rent on Airbnb for £550 per night. The pool house, as George himself once mentioned to Oprah Winfrey, is truly “wonderful” and offers a swimming pool and stunning gardens adjacent to a tenth-century church.

This unique experience has become quite popular among fans who appreciate the chance to immerse themselves in George Michael’s home firsthand. The singer, who left his £98 million fortune to his sisters Yioda and Melanie, had a profound connection to the place, as he carried out most of the renovation work himself and spent a significant amount of time there.

In addition to the pool house, George Michael had an impressive property portfolio across the world, including a 16th-century house in Goring, Berkshire, where he resided for many years. The singer also owned Number 5, The Grove, in Highgate, North London, and a stunning $6 million property in Santa Barbara, California, which featured a pool, sauna, lighted tennis court, and 25 car parking spaces.

George Michael, Britain’s biggest pop star in the 1980s, rose to fame with Wham! before embarking on a successful solo career. With hits like “Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go” and “I’m Your Man,” George sold over 100 million albums worldwide. His first solo album, “Faith,” released in 1987, sold 25 million copies and earned him numerous accolades, including Best British Male at the MTV Europe Music Awards and the Brit Awards.

Despite his global success, George Michael faced personal struggles and legal issues due to drug use and a series of personal crises in the late 1990s. He bravely came out as gay in an interview with CNN, revealing that he had not been in a relationship with a woman for almost a decade. George’s openness about his sexuality and struggles endeared him to fans and added depth to his music, making him a beloved and iconic figure in the music industry.

George Michael’s unexpected passing at the age of 53 from heart failure on Boxing Day 2016 left a void in the music world, but his legacy lives on through his timeless music and iconic properties like the pool house in Goring, which offer fans a glimpse into the life of a music legend. Staying at George Michael’s pool house is not just a retreat; it’s a unique opportunity to honor and celebrate the life and music of an extraordinary artist.