Stanley Tumblers have always been a fan favorite for keeping drinks at the perfect temperature for hours on end. With the release of their new Heat Wave Collection, they are taking things up a notch with bold and vibrant summer vibes. The collection features their beloved Quencher tumblers in a variety of eye-catching summer shades like Bright Lime, Passion Pink, Tropical Teal, Chili, Goldenrod, and Vivid Violet.

Each tumbler in the Heat Wave Collection is designed to keep your drinks cold for up to 11 hours, making them the perfect companion for those long days at the beach or hikes in the sun. The stainless steel construction and leak-resistant lid ensure that your drinks stay cold and refreshing, no matter where your summer adventures take you.

If you’re wondering where you can get your hands on one of these stylish tumblers, you’re in luck! Stanley Tumblers are available for purchase on the Stanley website, Amazon, Target, Urban Outfitters, L.L. Bean, Pottery Barn Teen, and Dick’s Sporting Goods, among other retailers.

When it comes to choosing the best Stanley Tumbler for you, it all comes down to your personal preferences and daily needs. The Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler is a popular choice, thanks to its variety of colors and dishwasher-safe design.

Cleaning your Stanley Tumbler is easy, as many of the tumblers, including the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler, are dishwasher-safe. Simply check the instructions on your tumbler to make sure it can be safely cleaned in the dishwasher.

If you’re wondering how long your Stanley Tumbler will keep your drinks cold or hot, the brand provides some helpful information. For example, the Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in the 30 oz. size can keep drinks cold for 9 hours and hot for 5 hours. Additionally, the tumbler can keep ice frozen for up to 40 hours, making it a versatile and reliable choice for all your hydration needs.

In addition to the Stanley Tumblers themselves, you can also find a variety of official accessories and replacement parts on the brand’s website. If you’re looking for even more options, Amazon offers a wide selection of compatible Stanley Tumbler accessories from various retailers.

Overall, the Stanley Tumbler Heat Wave Collection is a stylish and functional addition to your summer essentials. With their vibrant colors and impressive insulation capabilities, these tumblers are sure to keep you cool and refreshed all summer long. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, hitting the trails, or simply enjoying a day at the beach, a Stanley Tumbler from the Heat Wave Collection is the perfect companion for all your summer adventures.