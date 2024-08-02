Stacey Solomon has been putting in a lot of effort to build a pond at her home, known as Pickle Cottage. She has been working hard to create a suitable habitat for her two ducklings, Daisy and Delilah, whom she welcomed into her family in May. Over time, she has also adopted two more ducks, adding to her collection and prompting the construction of a pen and space for them to roam.

In a recent Instagram video, Stacey showcased the pond and pen that her family had built themselves. The pond is surrounded by plants and white rocks, providing a picturesque setting for her four ducks to enjoy. Stacey expressed her pride in the project, emphasizing the hard work and dedication that went into its creation.

While many fans praised Stacey for her efforts and found the result inspiring and beautiful, others expressed concerns about potential issues that could arise in the future. Some worried that the ducks might damage the pond and surrounding area, leading to unpleasant odors and mess. However, supporters of Stacey defended her plans, highlighting her resourcefulness and ability to address any challenges that may arise.

Despite the differing opinions, it is clear that Stacey’s dedication to creating a comfortable and enjoyable environment for her ducks is commendable. Her hands-on approach to building the pond and pen demonstrates her commitment to providing the best possible care for her new pets. As she continues to make adjustments and improvements, it is evident that Stacey’s love for animals and passion for DIY projects are driving forces in her efforts at Pickle Cottage.