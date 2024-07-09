Stacey Solomon recently took to social media to share a glimpse of her new swimwear collection, questioning if she was having a midlife crisis in the process. The 34-year-old star, known for her collaborations with In The Style, showcased a zebra-print one-piece that she designed, drawing inspiration from EastEnders character Kat Slater.

In a light-hearted moment, Stacey joked about her choice of swimwear, mentioning that she wanted something different from the traditional leopard print. She playfully questioned whether her bold design was a sign of a midlife crisis or just a cool fashion statement. Despite her humorous musings, Stacey expressed her love for the unique swimsuit and the support it provided.

As Stacey flaunted her curves by the pool, she gave fans a closer look at the eye-catching ensemble. Her confidence and playful attitude shone through in the video, showcasing her sizzling swimwear style. This display of self-assurance is characteristic of Stacey, who often shares empowering messages with her followers.

While Stacey basked in the sun in her stylish swimsuit, her partner Joe Swash recently revealed that the couple occasionally sleep in separate bedrooms due to their hectic schedules. The pair, who share a blended family with five children, prioritize ensuring that one of them is always available for their kids. Joe explained that their sleeping arrangements are a practical solution to their busy lives, allowing them to maintain a balance between work and family responsibilities.

Stacey and Joe’s candid approach to sharing their parenting challenges resonates with many fans who appreciate their honesty and authenticity. By addressing topics like sleeping arrangements and juggling work commitments, the couple offers a realistic portrayal of modern family life. Their willingness to discuss the ups and downs of relationships and parenting makes them relatable figures in the public eye.

In addition to her swimwear line and family dynamics, Stacey’s vibrant personality and sense of humor have endeared her to a wide audience. Whether she’s joking about midlife crises or celebrating body positivity, Stacey’s openness and charm have made her a beloved figure in the entertainment industry. As she continues to share glimpses of her life on social media, fans can look forward to more playful moments and empowering messages from the inspiring star.