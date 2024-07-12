Stacey Dooley’s West End play, “2.22: A Ghost Story,” has recently made headlines for slashing ticket prices in an effort to attract more fans. The play, which stars Stacey Dooley and James Buckley, is now offering tickets for as low as £15, down from the original price of £136. This move comes as part of a wider trend in the West End, where many plays are offering discounted seats to fill the theaters.

The play’s creator, Danny Robins, has defended the decision to cast a variety of stars in the role of Jenny, the central character. Celebrities such as Cheryl, Lily Allen, and Laura Whitmore have all taken on the role, leading some to accuse the play of “stunt casting.” However, Danny insists that the actors chosen are “exciting and brilliant on stage” and that there is room for all types of performers in the production.

Despite the criticism, “2.22: A Ghost Story” continues to draw in audiences with its unique casting choices and compelling storyline. The play is currently running at the Gielgud Theatre in London, with tickets available at reduced prices until early August. With Stacey Dooley’s star power and a talented cast, the play is sure to captivate audiences throughout its run.

In addition to the discounted tickets, fans can also look forward to appearances by other well-known actors in the play, such as Joe McFadden and Donna Air. The diverse cast and innovative casting choices have helped “2.22: A Ghost Story” stand out in the competitive world of West End theater.

As the play continues to attract attention and draw in audiences, it’s clear that Stacey Dooley’s West End debut is a success. With its engaging storyline, talented cast, and affordable ticket prices, “2.22: A Ghost Story” is a must-see production for theater fans of all ages. So, grab your tickets now and experience the magic of this acclaimed play before it closes on August 4th.