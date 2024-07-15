Stacey Dooley has recently responded to the news that ticket prices for her West End play, 2.22: A Ghost Story, have been reduced. Despite the price cuts, Stacey took to Instagram to share a fan’s photo of the play’s promo poster outside the Gielgud Theatre in London, proudly declaring that the show was sold out on a Saturday night.

Her post seemed to emphasize that her performance in the play has been successful, debunking any suggestions that the production was under-performing. Stacey’s portrayal of Jenny in the play has garnered positive reviews, with many praising her alongside her co-star James Buckley.

The decision to reduce ticket prices by more than 50% this summer was made in an effort to attract more fans to the show. Originally priced at £136, tickets are now available for as low as £15, making it more accessible to a wider audience. These discounted prices are applicable to all showings, except for Saturday matinees, until early August.

2.22: A Ghost Story has gained attention not only for its intriguing storyline but also for the diverse range of stars who have taken on the role of Jenny. From singers like Lily Allen and Cheryl to TV host Laura Whitmore, the play has seen various celebrities stepping into the spotlight.

Creator Danny Robins shared his excitement about the casting choices, mentioning how Cheryl’s involvement came about organically after he thought she would be a great fit for the play. The decision to cast different stars as Jenny has added to the play’s allure and brought in a wider audience.

Overall, 2.22: A Ghost Story has received positive feedback from critics and audiences alike, solidifying its place as a must-see production in the West End. Stacey Dooley’s performance has been a standout feature of the play, showcasing her talent and versatility beyond her work in documentaries and television. With discounted ticket prices making it more accessible to theatergoers, the show continues to draw in crowds eager to experience the haunting tale of Jenny.