Netflix has officially announced the release date for Squid Game season two, as well as the exciting news that a third and final season will be coming in 2025. The first season of Squid Game broke records as Netflix’s most-watched series, with over 1.65 billion viewing hours in the first 28 days after its release.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating any new updates on the show, including trailers, images, and plot details. Netflix has now confirmed that season two of Squid Game will premiere on December 26, 2024. The trailer for the upcoming season was released, and it promises to continue the intense storyline with Seong Gi-hun seeking revenge on the creators of the lethal game.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk expressed his excitement in a letter to fans, announcing the premiere date for season two and revealing plans for a final season in 2025. The cast of season two will include familiar faces like Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, and Wi Ha-joon, along with new additions to the ensemble.

The trailer for season two features faceless sprinters in green tracksuits racing, with Player 456 determined to uncover the truth behind the deadly game. As the competitors collapse, the masked workers and Front Man make a chilling return, posing the question: “Do you want to play again?”

The plot teaser for season two hints at high stakes, with Player 456 using his winnings to track down those responsible for the game. The journey to dismantle the organization proves to be more challenging and dangerous than expected, as he is forced to re-enter the game to end it once and for all.

Squid Game’s success has already garnered 14 Emmy nominations and six wins, including recognition for best director, actor, and actress in a drama series. With the anticipation building for the upcoming season, fans can expect more thrilling and suspenseful episodes to come.

As the release date approaches, viewers can look forward to the return of their favorite characters and the introduction of new faces to the intense world of Squid Game. Stay tuned for more updates and behind-the-scenes insights as the countdown to December 26 begins.