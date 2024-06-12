Spotify recently launched its biggest global marketing campaign since the popular “Wrapped” campaign in 2023. The new campaign, called “My Spotify,” focuses on the personal connection that users have with the platform. Just like “Wrapped,” “My Spotify” is personalized and based on data collected from the platform. The ads feature real fans and showcase their unique listening habits and how they connect with Spotify’s content.

The campaign highlights the personal and intimate experience that users have with Spotify, with lines like “My Spotify knows me better than my therapist” and “My Spotify is my own planet.” Along with real fans, cultural icons like Carly Mark, Lauren James, Ewen Bremner, and Gia Kuan are also featured in the ads. Each fan will have a different experience with personalized messages and recommendations tailored to their listening habits.

The “Made for You” hub on the app will provide personalized playlists, podcasts, and recommendations for every user. This data-driven approach is similar to the successful “Wrapped” campaign, which provides users with personalized year-in-review playlists and content. The new campaign, created in-house, will initially run in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, and Australia before expanding to more markets.

Marc Hazan, vice president of marketing and partnerships at Spotify, emphasized the company’s focus on personalization, stating, “Spotify’s world-class personalization is at the heart of this campaign, celebrating the unique relationship between each listener and their Spotify.” The goal of the campaign is to capture those special moments when fans use Spotify and connect them with the audio they love in a way that is unmatched by any other platform.