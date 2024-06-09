Newsworthy Title:

Sorriso Maroto to Perform Special Valentine’s Day Show at Espaço Hall

Article:

On Wednesday (1/06), Valentine’s Day, Sorriso Maroto will be taking the stage at Espaço Hall. And you could be our Super VIP listener and enjoy the show from the VIP area with complimentary drinks. Participate through our App and Website to win this exclusive opportunity.

We are also giving away jirau tickets during our program. Join the contest through WhatsApp for a chance to win. Don’t miss out on this exciting Valentine’s Day event with Sorriso Maroto at Espaço Hall.