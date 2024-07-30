Sophie Turner, known for her role in Game of Thrones, was recently in the spotlight for her bikini photos from Miami. Back in the summer of 2018, the actress was seen lounging by the pool in a mismatched bikini, showcasing her toned figure. The photos captured Sophie in a red bikini bottom paired with a white crop top, revealing her taut abs and trim hips. She also displayed her tattoos and long legs while enjoying some time in the pool with her then-boyfriend Joe Jonas.

While some fans praised Sophie’s natural beauty and figure, others criticized her choice of swimwear, with some commenting that the bikini top did not flatter her shoulders. Despite the mixed reactions, Sophie continued to share glimpses of her life, including a photo during her pregnancy with her eldest daughter, Willa, where she looked stunning in a green bikini.

In 2022, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their second daughter, Delphine, before ending their marriage in 2023. Throughout the years, Sophie has been open about her journey to motherhood and continues to embrace her body and share empowering messages with her followers on social media. As a talented actress and a devoted mother, Sophie Turner remains an inspiration to many, proving that confidence and self-love are the keys to true beauty.