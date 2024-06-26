Sophie Turner has taken on a challenging new role in the upcoming series “Joan.” The 28-year-old British actress stars as the real-life jewel thief, Joan Hannington, in the ITV show. In the recently released teaser trailer, Turner showcases her versatility by embodying the various personas of Joan as she tries to outsmart the police.

The trailer, set to the tune of “The Great Pretender” by The Platters, gives viewers a glimpse of Joan’s transformation through a series of elaborate disguises. Turner shared a sneak peek of her character on Instagram, generating excitement among fans with the hashtag #Joan.

In addition to being a master of disguise, Joan is also portrayed as a mother fighting to regain custody of her daughter from social services. The complexity of the character is highlighted through the flashing words, “Mother, Lover, Liar, Thief,” as Joan’s appearance evolves throughout the trailer.

What makes this project even more significant is the personal challenges Turner faced while filming. Amidst her divorce from ex-husband Joe Jonas, Turner found solace in her work on “Joan.” Despite the emotional turmoil she experienced during that time, Turner expressed gratitude for the support she received from the cast and crew.

The actress revealed in a British Vogue interview that the role of Joan helped her process her emotions in a healthy way, unlike her usual tendency to bury them. Turner’s dedication to her craft and the therapeutic nature of the role enabled her to confront her feelings surrounding the divorce and channel them into her performance.

“Joan” is scheduled to premiere on ITV in September and will later air on The CW in America. The series promises to be a captivating blend of drama, suspense, and emotional depth, showcasing Turner’s talent in a transformative role.

As fans eagerly await the release of “Joan,” Sophie Turner’s portrayal of the enigmatic jewel thief is poised to captivate audiences and solidify her reputation as a versatile and skilled actress. Stay tuned for more updates on celebrity news, TV, fashion, and more as the premiere date approaches.