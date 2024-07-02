Sophie Turner recently took to Instagram to share a photo dump of her summer adventures, including a series of pictures with her beau, Peregrine Pearson. The 28-year-old actress captioned the photos with “Sun, sex and suspicious parents 🌞”, giving fans a glimpse into her fun-filled summer.

Among the photos shared by Turner were snapshots from Taylor Swift’s recent London Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium, which she attended with Pearson and Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Turner also posted pictures with her friends and a cozy shot of herself sitting on a picnic blanket in a field of flowers, where she tagged Pearson.

According to a source, Turner and Pearson have been inseparable, with the pair spending holidays together and going on ski trips with friends. The source also mentioned that Turner seems happy to show off her new relationship and has moved on from the drama with her ex-husband, Joe Jonas.

After attending Swift’s concert in London, Turner and Pearson enjoyed a night out with the pop star and Kelce, partying until 4 a.m. at a celebrity hotspot. It seems like Turner is embracing the summer and leaving the past behind, especially after her divorce from Jonas in 2023.

Overall, it looks like Sophie Turner is enjoying her summer with her new beau, Peregrine Pearson, and making the most of her time with friends and loved ones. Fans can’t wait to see what other adventures the couple will embark on in the future.