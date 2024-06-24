Outlander’s Brianna Fraser star, Sophie Skelton, recently shared her disappointment over the process of landing the role on the hit Starz drama series. Despite being a prominent character in the show, Skelton had to re-audition for the role a year later after initially auditioning for the part before the series started airing.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Skelton revealed that she had auditioned for the role of Brianna in 2014, even before the show premiered. She shared her dedication to the character by researching and reading the Outlander books to understand Brianna’s personality and traits. Skelton expressed her love for the character and her disappointment when she didn’t hear back about the role for a year, assuming she had missed out on the opportunity.

However, Skelton’s disappointment turned into excitement when she received an email from her agent a year later, asking her to audition for Brianna once again. It was then revealed that the creators had decided not to bring Brianna into the series initially, leading to Skelton getting the role after re-auditioning. The process was a whirlwind for Skelton, as she had to quickly transition into filming in Scotland alongside her co-star Caitriona Balfe.

In the latest season of Outlander, fans witnessed Brianna and Roger parting ways as Roger went in search of their son Jemmy, who had gone missing. This storyline adds a new layer of drama and suspense to the series, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the upcoming episodes in November 2024.

As Skelton continues to portray the complex character of Brianna Fraser on Outlander, fans can expect to see more of her dynamic performance in the future. The challenges and triumphs of landing the role have only added to Skelton’s dedication to bringing Brianna’s character to life on screen.

Overall, Skelton’s journey to becoming Brianna Fraser on Outlander showcases the resilience and determination required in the competitive world of acting. Her passion for the character and the series shines through in her portrayal, making her a beloved member of the Outlander cast.