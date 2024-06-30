Actress Sophie Rundle, known for her role in Peaky Blinders, recently shared the exciting news of welcoming her second child, a baby boy, on Instagram. She posted adorable photos of herself with the newborn, expressing her joy and gratitude for the safe delivery. Sophie thanked the Stroud maternity team for their expert care during the birth.

The heartwarming announcement received an outpouring of love and congratulations from fans and fellow celebrities. Colleagues like Faye McKeever, Max Beesley, and Courtney Halverson sent their well wishes to Sophie and her partner, Matt Stokoe. The couple now has two sons, with their first child born in 2021.

Sophie and Matt, who starred together in the ITV drama After the Flood, often share glimpses of their family life on social media. While the actress maintains privacy by covering her children’s faces in photos, she occasionally treats fans to updates and special moments.

Before the birth of her second child, Sophie shared a photo of her baby bump in a long summer dress, delighting followers with the anticipation of the new arrival. Her recent post celebrating her baby boy’s arrival has stirred warm reactions and congratulations from the online community.

With her candid and heartfelt posts, Sophie Rundle continues to captivate fans with glimpses into her personal life, showcasing the joy of motherhood and family bonds. As she navigates the journey of raising two young sons, the actress remains grateful for the support and love from her fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.