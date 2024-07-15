Sophia Choi is not happy with Holly Jonas and Tate Black in Days of Our Lives. She found out that Holly and Tate were lying about their relationship, and Sophia is not going to let them get away with it. She already caused some trouble by telling Theresa Donovan about their secret plan on prom night.

Now, Sophia is planning her revenge. She will make a threat on July 18 that will leave Holly and Tate panicking. They will beg Sophia to keep quiet, but she may not be so willing to let them off the hook. Sophia is feeling lonely and miserable, and she thinks that Tate and Holly should suffer too.

Holly will try to repair their friendship by reminding Sophia of their bond, and Tate will also plead with her to keep their secret. It seems like Sophia might agree to stay quiet for now, but things could still blow up in their faces.

It looks like Sophia’s revenge plot is just the beginning of the drama for Holly and Tate. Their summer may end in disaster, and Sophia will have to make a big decision. Stay tuned for more updates on the chaos in Days of Our Lives.

