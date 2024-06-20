Days of Our Lives (DOOL) brought some intense drama on Thursday’s episode, as relationships were tested and secrets threatened to come to light.

Eric Brady opened up to Marlena Evans about his divorce proceedings with Sloan Petersen, with the help of EJ DiMera. Despite EJ and Nicole raising Jude Brady, Eric didn’t hold any grudges. Meanwhile, Nicole tried to rectify the situation after Holly backed out of going to prom with Aaron Greene. She arranged for Holly to go to prom with Aaron, much to Tate’s dismay.

Tate, determined to be with Holly, tried to come up with a plan to meet her at the dance. However, Sophia overheard his frustrations and was clearly not happy with what she heard. Theresa Donovan also had her own concerns about Holly and Tate’s relationship, warning Holly to keep her distance or risk being ejected from the prom.

At the DiMera mansion, Stefan warned EJ to reopen the Li Shin case to ensure Gabi Hernandez DiMera’s freedom. If EJ failed to do so, Stefan threatened to reveal the truth about Jude’s paternity to Nicole. Holly, tired of Nicole’s controlling nature, pushed EJ to let Nicole know she had a reason to keep her door closed.

The night of the prom brought more twists and turns, with Sophia confronting Theresa with a confession. As the night progressed, tensions rose between Tate, Holly, Aaron, and Sophia. Theresa remained on high alert, believing that Tate and Holly were up to something.

As the night continued, more drama unfolded, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats. With Holly and Tate’s night full of surprises, fans can expect more twists and turns in the coming episodes.

