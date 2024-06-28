Sophia Bush recently shared a personal story on her podcast, “Work in Progress,” about a friend’s concerns regarding her behavior after her divorce from Grant Hughes. The friend suggested that Sophia might not “like men,” which led to an important realization for the actress.

In the latest episode of her podcast, Sophia opened up about this “aha moment” and reflected on how her friend’s observation made her think about her own feelings and experiences. The actress discussed the impact of her divorce and how it has influenced her perspective on relationships and identity.

This candid discussion offers fans a deeper insight into Sophia’s journey of self-discovery and personal growth. By sharing her story, she hopes to inspire others to reflect on their own experiences and embrace their true selves.

