sons-of-metallica-members-announce-bastardane-and-ottto-summer-2024-tour

After reading the article in the local newspaper about the upcoming “The Reconquest Tour” featuring BASTARDANE and OTTTO, it’s clear that fans of heavy metal music have something to look forward to in the summer of 2024. BASTARDANE, led by drummer Castor Hetfield, the son of METALLICA frontman James Hetfield, will be teaming up with OTTTO, the three-piece band featuring Tye Trujillo, the son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo, for a 24-date trek across North America.

The tour will showcase songs from BASTARDANE’s recently released album “Catatonic Symphony” and serve as the debut tour for OTTTO’s new singer Tito Dutta. Dutta brings a fresh dynamic to the Los Angeles trio, who are currently working on new music with the Indian-born singer. Tye Trujillo expressed his excitement about Dutta’s addition, calling it a fundamental milestone in OTTTO’s trajectory.

OTTTO’s debut album, “Life Is A Game”, was released in the spring of 2023 and received critical acclaim from outlets like Metal Injection, who predicted stardom for the band. Meanwhile, BASTARDANE’s latest album, “Catatonic Symphony”, has been praised by Sonic Perspectives for its evolution since the band’s 2022 debut.

The tour dates for “The Reconquest Tour” have been announced, with stops in cities like New York, Boston, Montreal, Chicago, Seattle, and Los Angeles, among others. BASTARDANE consists of Castor Hetfield on vocals/drums, Ethan Sirotzki on guitar, Luca Badan on bass, and Jacobious Lovebone on vocals.

In an interview with Savannah Morning News, Castor Hetfield addressed the comparisons to his famous father, James Hetfield, stating that while it’s not bothersome, it can be annoying when people try to equate the two. He emphasized that BASTARDANE is focused on creating their own unique sound and forging their own path in the music industry.

OTTTO, on the other hand, is comprised of Tye Trujillo on bass, Triko Chavez on drums, and Tito Dutta on vocals. Their album “Life Is A Game” has been described as a blend of heavy hardcore punk, sludge, and alternative, showcasing the band’s refusal to be pigeonholed into a specific genre. Experience Vinyl praised their no-holds-barred approach to music, while Kerrang! highlighted their ambition and desire to have fun.

Aside from BASTARDANE and OTTTO, other members of METALLICA have seen their offspring follow in their musical footsteps. Drummer Lars Ulrich’s sons, for example, play together in the band TAIPEI HOUSTON. The bands came together in December 2021 as part of METALLICA’s “San Francisco Takeover”, a celebration of the band’s 40th anniversary featuring various events and performances.

As fans eagerly anticipate “The Reconquest Tour” in the summer of 2024, they can look forward to an electrifying showcase of talent from two rising bands in the heavy metal scene. With BASTARDANE and OTTTO leading the charge, the tour promises to be a memorable experience for all who attend.