General Hospital had quite an eventful day on Friday, July 5th. Drew Cain had a chat with Jordan Ashford by the pool, with Curtis Ashford joining in to support Drew’s campaign. Nina Reeves later updated Drew on the 24-hour publication delay and Deception’s new ad message, earning Drew’s praise for her tough decisions.

Curtis also recognized Nina’s PR skills and suggested she could be helpful in Drew’s run for Congress. Drew’s phone started buzzing with messages, revealing that his name change had been approved, officially making him Drew Quartermaine.

Elsewhere, Trina Robinson was surprised by Giovanni Palmieri’s visit to her new apartment. They bonded over shared interests in art and discussed the absence of loved ones in their lives. Gio complimented Trina’s singing voice and they shared their favorite musical artists.

Dex Heller came to the rescue when Josslyn Jacks fell while changing a smoke alarm battery. They shared a kiss, but Josslyn expressed a desire not to rush things. Trina and Gio witnessed the kiss, but they all moved past the awkward moment and celebrated Trina and Josslyn’s decision to move in together.

At Deception, Blaze resigned due to feeling like a liability. Maxie and Brook Lynn suggested a pause instead, but Blaze’s label dropped her, leading to her devastation. Maxie and Brook Lynn tried to convince Blaze to stay, but she ultimately left.

In Natalia Ramirez’s suite, Kristina Corinthos-Davis confronted Blaze’s mom over her homophobic comments. Kristina defended surrogacy and called out Natalia for hurting Blaze. Natalia defended her beliefs, leading to a heated exchange where Kristina vowed to ensure Blaze didn’t need her mom anymore.

Meanwhile, Dante Falconeri warned Sonny not to go after Ava Jerome, as it could affect his relationship with Avery. Sonny was determined to take down Ava, despite Dante’s advice to pull himself together. Sonny and Ava’s conflict is set to bring surprises for both sides.

As tensions rise in Port Charles, viewers can expect more drama and twists in the coming episodes. Stay tuned to General Hospital for all the latest updates and developments.