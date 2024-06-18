Sonja Morgan, known for her role on Bravo’s Real Housewives of New York City, recently shared a major life update during an exclusive interview at a Boston hotspot. The reality TV star revealed that she has sold her iconic Manhattan townhouse through an auction, as her daughter has moved to California, leaving her feeling like an empty nester.

Although Sonja admitted that she only received half of what she expected from the sale of her townhouse, she expressed that she is not bothered by it at this stage in her life. She emphasized that she will always consider herself a New Yorker but no longer feels the need to hold onto the property now that her daughter is no longer living there.

With her daughter’s absence from the home, Sonja reflected on the changes in her social life, noting that she used to host gatherings for her daughter’s friends from boarding school and college. However, she now feels that maintaining a large house for occasional parties is unnecessary. Instead, she is focused on her busy schedule, which includes touring the country with her one-woman show.

Despite the demands of her career, Sonja has managed to make time for her love life. She cryptically mentioned that she has been dating someone for over a year, hinting at a long-distance relationship. Additionally, she shared her love for Boston, where she hosted various events during her recent trip and has deep family ties dating back to Massachusetts.

Throughout her interview, Sonja Morgan exuded a sense of contentment with the changes in her life and expressed gratitude for the opportunities that have come her way. As she continues to navigate her evolving circumstances, fans can expect to see more of her adventures and experiences in the future.