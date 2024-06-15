Solange Kardinaly wowed the judges on the upcoming episode of “America’s Got Talent” with her incredible quick-change act set to Madonna’s “Material Girl.” The judges, including Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara, were all impressed by her performance.

Heidi Klum praised Solange for her beautiful quick-change act, while Howie Mandel commended her for her unique mixture of magic and performance. Sofia Vergara was in awe of Solange’s professionalism and entertainment value, expressing her desire to see more from the talented artist.

Simon Cowell declared Solange as the best quick-change artist ever seen on “AGT,” highlighting her solo performance and flawless execution within a two-minute timeframe. The judges’ positive feedback and admiration for Solange’s act have generated excitement for the upcoming episodes of the show.

“America’s Got Talent” will continue to air on NBC throughout the summer, with the Season 19 finale expected to crown the next winner in mid-September. The show’s success has led to various international versions and spin-offs in the U.S., further showcasing the diverse talents of performers across the globe.

As fans eagerly await the next episodes of "AGT," they can reminisce about past champions by exploring the show's winners list.

With Solange Kardinaly’s impressive quick-change act and the ongoing excitement surrounding “AGT,” the show continues to captivate audiences with its talented performers and thrilling performances. Stay tuned for more incredible acts and memorable moments as the competition heats up towards the season finale.