Sofia Richie recently shared a sweet photo of her newborn daughter Eloise looking stylish in a classy ensemble. The 25-year-old model and new mom posted a picture of Eloise wearing a knit romper in baby pink, leather moccasins, and ivory socks. Richie captioned the photo with “Classy girl” and a pink hearts emoji.

Eloise, the first child of Sofia Richie and husband Elliot Grainge, was born on May 20. The couple announced the birth with a black-and-white photo of the baby’s tiny feet on Instagram. Sofia later shared photos of a lavish party thrown in honor of Eloise, complete with a catered menu, Dior dining ware, floral arrangements, and custom cocktails.

It seems that Eloise’s sense of style might come from her mother, as Lionel Richie mentioned in an interview with ET that his granddaughter already has a strong personality. He joked about the baby being a diva and how Sofia, being her mother, would be in for a surprise once she experiences motherhood.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge, who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, tied the knot in April 2023 in Antibes, France. In a previous interview, Sofia expressed how having Elliot by her side has positively impacted her life and made things smoother and easier for her, especially during events like Fashion Week.

It’s clear that Sofia Richie is enjoying motherhood and celebrating the arrival of her daughter Eloise in style. As she continues to share glimpses of her life as a new mom on social media, fans are eagerly following along to see more adorable moments with baby Eloise.