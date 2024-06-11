Soccer Aid Star Tom Grennan’s Transformation Towards Fitness

Tom Grennan has recently undergone a significant health overhaul following his boozy stag do in Las Vegas and wedding in Majorca. Despite the celebratory events, the “Don’t Break The Heart” singer is now focusing on his fitness as he geared up to join the England team for Soccer Aid.

Carrying his kit in a £2,000 Louis Vuitton holdall, Tom shared that he is currently training for an Iron Man competition. Having recently completed the London Marathon and with plans for a triathlon in London, he emphasized his dedication to being in peak physical condition, likening himself to footballer Ronaldo – albeit humbly.

In a surprising move, Tom revealed that he will be skipping the festival circuit this year to concentrate on his fitness and prepare for the release of new music in the coming weeks/months. By taking a break from festivals, he believes that fans will appreciate his return to the music scene even more in the future.

Despite his focus on fitness, Tom didn’t hesitate to entertain the crowd during the pre-match festivities at Soccer Aid, showcasing his musical talents and engaging with the audience. With a net worth estimated at around £1.5 million, the singer-songwriter continues to build his fortune through ticket sales, festival performances, merchandise sales, and record royalties.

Stay tuned for new music from Tom Grennan and his anticipated return to the festival circuit next year, as he continues to balance his passion for music with a newfound dedication to fitness.