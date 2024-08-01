Snoop Dogg has been bringing a whole lot of fun to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The 52-year-old rapper has taken on a new role as NBC’s special correspondent, and his support for Team USA is winning over the internet. From coaching beach volleyball stars under the Eiffel Tower to providing entertaining commentary during events, Snoop’s enthusiasm is infectious.

Known for his authentic charisma and humorous style, Snoop has become a favorite among Olympic audiences. His custom T-shirts featuring athletes like Sara Hughes, Kelly Cheng, Coco Gauff, and Simone Biles have caught the attention of viewers. Gauff even received a pin from Snoop, adding to the excitement of pin trading at the Games.

Olympic athletes have also shown their love for Snoop. From getting pumped up by his presence to sharing moments with him in the stands, stars like Michael Phelps, Billie Jean King, and others have enjoyed their interactions with the rapper. Even during his commentary on events like the men’s doubles badminton match, Snoop brings his unique style and humor to the broadcast.

When Snoop was caught on camera shedding a tear during the national anthem after Caeleb Dressel’s victory, he explained the emotional moment by saying, “There’s something emotional about that song and being there with all those Americans.” His heartfelt reaction resonated with viewers and quickly went viral.

Snoop’s infectious energy and genuine support for Team USA have made him a standout figure at the Olympics. His ability to connect with athletes, fans, and viewers alike has solidified his position as a beloved commentator and supporter of the games. As Snoop continues to bring his signature flair to the Olympic coverage, audiences can look forward to more memorable moments and entertaining commentary from the rap icon.