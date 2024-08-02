Snoop Dogg, the iconic rapper, is currently making headlines at the Paris 2024 Olympics. However, just before his trip to France, an old interview resurfaced, shedding light on his unexpected bond with the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a conversation with Capital FM’s Jordan North on July 23 during his stay in London, Snoop Dogg shared some interesting insights.

When asked about his plans in London, Snoop humorously mentioned visiting the palace to see if they would let him in, pointing towards Buckingham Palace. He then revealed that not only Prince William but also the late Queen was a fan of his music. Recalling a moment from his 1994 UK tour when there were calls for his deportation due to a murder charge (which was later dismissed), Snoop shared how the Queen’s support allowed him to stay in the country. She mentioned that her grandsons, who grew up to be Prince William and Harry, loved Snoop Doggy Dogg and had no issues with him being in the UK.

In a later interview, Snoop playfully imagined the Queen telling Prince Harry that she would let Snoop in because he wasn’t so bad after all and even quite cute. Despite his initial plan to visit the palace, Snoop’s busy schedule didn’t allow for it. Currently, he is in Paris for the Olympics, where he is serving as a torchbearer and special correspondent for NBC Sports, covering the international sporting event.

Reflecting on his experience at the Olympics, Snoop mentioned that he enjoyed interacting with athletes, families, and people while staying true to himself. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to be a part of such a significant event and to represent himself authentically.

Snoop Dogg’s friendship with the Queen, though unexpected, showcases the influence of music and personal connections in bridging unlikely bonds. Despite their starkly different backgrounds, the mutual admiration between the rapper and the monarch highlights the power of shared interests and positive interactions in fostering relationships.

As Snoop continues to make waves at the Paris Olympics and beyond, his story with the late Queen Elizabeth II serves as a reminder of the unexpected connections that can form between individuals from diverse worlds. Whether through music, shared experiences, or chance encounters, these relationships can transcend boundaries and create lasting impressions on both parties involved.