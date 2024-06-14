Widespread Panic has made a big announcement about their upcoming studio album, Snake Oil King. This will be their first album in almost a decade, set to be released on June 14. The band has already given fans a taste of what’s to come by releasing singles such as “Cosmic Confidante,” “Life as a Tree,” “Tackle Box Hero,” and “We Walk Each Other Home.” The album will consist of a total of six songs, with “Small Town” being the final surprise entry.

After taking a break from the studio, the band is back with Snake Oil King, following up their 2015 album, Street Dogs. Recorded at the John Keane Studio in Athens, Ga., the album promises to provide listeners with a top-notch auditory experience. Mastered by industry experts Glenn Schick and Pete Lyman, the vinyl version of the album is said to offer the best sound quality. The cover art and visual design for each single were done by artist Marq Spusta, creating an illustrated dream world for fans to enjoy.

Widespread Panic has been testing out their new songs during live performances, debuting “Cosmic Confidante” in Memphis recently. The only unreleased track from the album is “Small Town.” Although there are no concerts scheduled before the album release, fans can catch the band at their Red Rocks shows from June 21-23, which are already sold out.

For those interested in getting their hands on the Snake Oil King vinyl, it will be available on Record Store Day, June 14, 2024. The band is gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated album and is excited to share their new music with fans. Stay tuned for more updates on Widespread Panic’s latest release!