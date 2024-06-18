The highly anticipated ‘Smile 2’ teaser trailer has officially been released, creating a buzz among fans. The teaser gives a glimpse into what viewers can expect from the upcoming film, leaving many excited for its premiere.

In other news, actors Austin Butler and Sharon Stone recently opened up about their ‘special connection’ after the Cannes premiere of ‘Elvis’. Their chemistry on and off screen has been a topic of discussion among fans and critics alike.

Singer Ashanti shared details about her engagement to Nelly, including how he proposed and her dream wedding plans in an exclusive interview. The couple’s love story has captured the hearts of many, and fans are eagerly awaiting updates on their upcoming nuptials.

Jason Momoa confirmed his romance with Adria Arjona and shared insights into their relationship in an exclusive interview. The couple’s dynamic has been the subject of speculation, and fans are thrilled to see them together.

Reality TV star Joy-Anna Duggar emotionally recalled the ‘scariest day of her life’ that led to her son’s hospital visit. The candid revelation gave fans a glimpse into the challenges she has faced as a mother.

The entertainment industry mourned the loss of ‘Seinfeld’ actor and comedian Hiram Kasten, who passed away at the age of 71. His contributions to the world of comedy will always be remembered by fans and colleagues.

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Dorit Kemsley’s estranged husband PK revealed his 6-month sobriety journey, showcasing his commitment to personal growth and healing. His honesty and vulnerability have been praised by fans and supporters.

Actress Sabrina Carpenter opened up about speaking to Taylor Swift regarding her role in Kim Kardashian’s campaign. The behind-the-scenes details shed light on the collaboration between two talented artists.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay expressed gratitude for surviving a bike crash that left him badly bruised. His resilience and positivity in the face of adversity have inspired fans and followers.

Jessica Alba reflected on her life by watching rare interviews, offering fans a glimpse into her personal and professional journey. The introspective moment allowed her to appreciate the different aspects of her life.

Pop star Katy Perry made a music comeback with her new single ‘Woman’s World’, marking a highly anticipated return to the music scene. Fans eagerly listened to the song, celebrating her new release.

TV host Nick Cannon celebrated Father’s Day with his 7 children, showcasing his dedication to fatherhood and family. The heartwarming moment was shared with fans on social media, garnering positive reactions.

Tragic news struck the sports world with the passing of Olympic-bound kitefoil racer J.J. Rice at the age of 18. The young athlete’s promising career was cut short, leaving fans and colleagues in mourning.

Social media sensation Addison Rae surprised fans by joining Charli XCX on stage for a performance, showcasing her talent and energy. The impromptu collaboration delighted audiences and generated buzz online.

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star Kenya Moore addressed her suspension from filming, shedding light on the challenges she has faced. Her candid comments resonated with fans, who expressed their support for her.

Seven years after her kidnapping hoax, Sherri Papini’s ex-husband Keith broke his silence, sharing his perspective on the controversial case. The revelation sparked renewed interest in the high-profile incident.

Actor Armie Hammer finally addressed the ‘outlandish’ cannibalism claims that surfaced three years ago, offering his side of the story. His comments shed light on the challenges he has faced in the aftermath of the scandal.

Duchess Kate Middleton made her first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis, inspiring fans with her resilience and grace. Her dedication to her royal duties and charitable work continues to earn her admiration from around the world.

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen and her husband Joaquim Valente put breakup rumors to rest with a PDA-packed weekend. The couple’s public display of affection reaffirmed their strong bond and commitment to each other.

‘It Ends With Us’ author Colleen Hoover shared her ‘non-negotiables’ for the Blake Lively-led film adaptation, offering insight into her creative process. Fans of the bestselling novel eagerly anticipate the big-screen adaptation.

