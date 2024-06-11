Acclaimed Sligo Illustrator’s Artwork Acquired by Two Prestigious Libraries

Annie West, a talented illustrator from Sligo, has recently had her work acquired by two renowned libraries in Ireland. The National Library of Ireland has obtained her entire collection of original pen and ink artwork, sketches, notes, storyboards, and script for “The Late Night Writers Club”. Additionally, The Library of Trinity College Dublin has acquired the complete collection from her “Yeats in Love” series, consisting of 35 original pen and ink illustrations, sketches, notes, abandoned attempts, and papers.

Annie West, who is 62 years old, expressed her excitement and gratitude for this double recognition, stating that she feels honored to have her work preserved in these prestigious institutions for future generations to appreciate. She emphasized the importance of valuing traditional illustration and design, executed by hand, in an era dominated by digital and disposable artwork.

The visual archive of “The Late Night Writers Club” includes over 105 full-color original pen and ink illustrations, 272 pages of drafts and notes, as well as behind-the-scenes photos and videos. Once cataloged, this collection will be accessible to the public for viewing.

Dr. Audrey Whitty, the Director of the NLI, highlighted the significance of collecting contemporary materials that showcase Ireland’s creative and historical heritage. She praised West’s artwork for its contribution to the storytelling of Ireland’s literary and artistic legacy.

Annie West also donated ‘Yeats in Love: the Annie West Archive’ to The Library of Trinity College Dublin in memory of her mother, Daphne Siggins. This archive consists of 24 pen & ink drawings from the book, along with other materials related to its development.

Laura Shanahan, the Head of Research Collections at Trinity College Dublin’s library, commended West’s illustrations for their creativity and ability to introduce iconic figures like Yeats to new audiences. She emphasized the importance of preserving contemporary female voices in their collections, with donations like West’s playing a crucial role in achieving that goal.

Annie West has been working as a full-time illustrator since 1992, known for her intricate pen and ink drawings with hidden characters and literary humor. She boasts a substantial online following and an impressive client list, including notable figures like Neil Jordan, Tom Cruise, and King Charles III.