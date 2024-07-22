Guns N’ Roses’ guitarist, Slash, recently shared the heartbreaking news of his stepdaughter Lucy Bleu-Knight’s passing at the young age of 25. In an emotional statement posted on Instagram, Slash described Lucy-Bleu as a talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a lovable soul. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time, asking for minimal social media speculation as they come to terms with their loss.

The official cause of Lucy-Bleu’s death has not been revealed to the public. As a result of this tragic event, Slash had to cancel several shows on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival tour. Refunds will be available for the canceled performances, and the tour is set to resume in Toronto on July 28, 2024.

Slash is in a relationship with Lucy-Bleu’s mother, Meegan Hodges. The couple first dated in 1989 and later rekindled their romance in 2015. On the same day as Lucy-Bleu’s passing, she shared a poignant message on her Instagram account, reflecting on missed opportunities and expressing regret for past behaviors.

The news of Lucy-Bleu’s death has undoubtedly shocked fans and the music community alike. As they mourn the loss of a beloved family member, the Knight and Hudson families are grateful for the outpouring of support and love from fans. Our hearts go out to Slash, Meegan Hodges, and all those who knew and loved Lucy-Bleu during this incredibly difficult time.