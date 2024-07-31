Olympic gymnast Mary Lou Retton recently became a grandmother as her daughter, Skyla Kelley, welcomed her first child, a baby girl. Mary Lou expressed her excitement at being called “LouLou” by her granddaughter and shared her plans to spoil her future grandchildren. Despite facing health challenges earlier in the year, Mary Lou reflected on her gratitude for still being alive after a battle with a rare form of pneumonia that left her unable to breathe on her own.

The news of Skyla’s pregnancy was first announced in May when she was spotted with a baby bump while celebrating her sister Emma’s graduation. Mary Lou, who also has daughters Shayla and McKenna, faced a health scare in October that landed her in the ICU. Following her recovery, Mary Lou received a heartfelt message from her former Olympic gymnastics teammates on The Kelly Clarkson Show, expressing their support and love for her.

Reflecting on the emotional moment, Mary Lou emphasized the enduring bond and friendship she shares with her team after 40 years, highlighting the importance of supporting each other through life’s ups and downs. The close-knit relationship she has with her teammates has been a source of strength and comfort throughout the years.

Mary Lou’s journey from Olympic gold medalist to grandmother has been filled with challenges and triumphs, showcasing her resilience and the enduring power of friendship. As she embarks on this new chapter as a grandmother, Mary Lou’s legacy as a gymnastics icon continues to inspire generations of athletes and fans around the world. Through her experiences, both in the spotlight and in her personal life, Mary Lou Retton exemplifies the true spirit of perseverance and the importance of cherishing the bonds of friendship and family.