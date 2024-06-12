ski-mask-the-slump-god-australia-2024-tour

Ski Mask The Slump God is set to embark on his first-ever tour in Australia this spring. The Florida rapper, known for hits like ‘Nuketown’, ‘Unbothered’, and ‘Faucet Failure’, will be headlining concerts in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, and Perth in November. The tour comes in support of Ski Mask The Slump God’s latest studio album ’11th Dimension’, which was released just last week.

The album boasts a total of 21 tracks and includes collaborations with artists such as Future, Skillibeng, and Corbin. It also features posthumous vocals from the late XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD, both of whom Ski Mask The Slump God shared a close relationship with. The album includes popular singles like ‘Shibuya’, ‘Headrush’, ‘Monsters (feat. Future)’, and ‘Wake Up! (Feat. Juice WRLD)’.

Tickets for the highly-anticipated tour will go on sale starting at 10 am (local time) on June 14. Fans can catch Ski Mask The Slump God live on the following dates:

– Saturday, November 9 at Festival Hall in Melbourne

– Sunday, November 10 at The Fortitude Music Hall in Brisbane

– Tuesday, November 12 at Enmore Theatre in Sydney

– Thursday, November 14 at Metro City in Perth

Don’t miss your chance to see Ski Mask The Slump God perform live in Australia for the first time ever. Get your tickets early before they sell out!