Jackson James “J.J.” Rice, a promising kitefoiler from Tonga, tragically passed away at the young age of 18 due to a diving accident. His sister Lily Rice shared a heartfelt tribute to her brother, expressing her deep sorrow and admiration for him. J.J. was described as a unique and talented individual with dreams of competing in the Olympics for kite foil racing.

Despite facing setbacks in his attempt to qualify for the 2024 Olympics, J.J. remained determined and committed to his sport. His passion for kitefoiling was evident in his participation in international competitions and his unwavering dedication to training and improving his skills. J.J.’s father, Darren Rice, spoke fondly of his son’s bravery and selflessness, recounting instances where J.J. risked his life to save others in need.

Fellow Tongan athlete Pita Taufatofua paid tribute to J.J., highlighting his love for kite surfing and his aspirations to represent Tonga on the world stage. J.J.’s impact on his community and his commitment to his sport were evident in the outpouring of support and admiration from those who knew him.

The loss of J.J. Rice is deeply felt by his family, friends, and the Tongan community as a whole. His memory will live on through the stories of his kindness, courage, and passion for kitefoiling. May he rest in peace and continue to inspire others to chase their dreams with the same determination and spirit that he embodied.