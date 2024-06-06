sister-act-2-reunion-photos-whoopi-goldberg-breaks-down-in-tears-with-joyful-joyful-choir-performance

Sister Act 2 Reunion: Whoopi Goldberg Surprises Fans with Emotional Performance

The highly anticipated Sister Act 2 reunion on ‘The View’ brought tears and cheers as Whoopi Goldberg surprised fans with an emotional performance alongside her former cast members.

The Oscar-winning star was reunited with stars like Kathy Najimy, Wendy Makkena, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, as well as crew members from the beloved 1993 comedy. The highlight of the reunion was a heartfelt recreation of the iconic “Joyful, Joyful” choir scene that left everyone in awe.

Tanya Trotter took the stage for a solo performance in place of Lauryn Hill, while Goldberg, dressed in her nun outfit, joined the choir. Ryan Toby, who portrayed Ahmal in the film, even performed with Goldberg’s daughter. The performance also featured students from the LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts.

Following the moving performance, Goldberg was visibly overwhelmed with emotions, and Ralph reached out to embrace her, showcasing the deep bond between the cast and crew of Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit.

Directed by Bill Duke and released in 1993, Sister Act 2 was a follow-up to the hit film Sister Act, loosely inspired by the life of Crenshaw High School choir instructor Iris Stevenson. The sequel follows Deloris Van Cartier (Goldberg) as she reunites with her nun friends to save their school.

The ‘Sister Act 2’ reunion photos captured the magic of the day, showcasing the joy and nostalgia felt by all those involved. The emotional gathering on ‘The View’ served as a reminder of the film’s enduring legacy and the special bond shared by the cast and crew.

Fans of Sister Act 2 and Whoopi Goldberg were delighted by the heartwarming reunion, making it a truly unforgettable moment for all those involved.