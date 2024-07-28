Sinead O’Connor’s official cause of death has finally been revealed a year after her passing. According to a report obtained by the Irish Independent, the iconic singer died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma, combined with a low-grade lower respiratory tract infection. This new information comes after the London Inner South Coroner’s Court initially listed her cause of death as “natural causes” six months ago.

O’Connor, who rose to international fame in 1990 with her rendition of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” passed away on July 26, 2023, at the age of 56. Her family confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement to RTE, expressing their devastation and requesting privacy during that difficult time. The Irish Times first reported her death, followed by the confirmation that British police found her unresponsive at her London home and pronounced her dead at the scene. Although an autopsy was conducted by the London Inner South Coroner’s Court, her death was not treated as suspicious.

Throughout her life, O’Connor faced personal struggles and mental health challenges. Tragically, her son Shane took his own life at the age of 17 in January 2022 after going missing in Ireland. The singer herself had publicly discussed suicidal thoughts on multiple occasions in recent years.

In the wake of her passing, numerous fellow musicians and entertainers paid tribute to O’Connor, including Questlove and Jamie Lee Curtis. Questlove shared a touching Instagram post featuring a portrait of O’Connor, reminiscing about her kindness and talent. Curtis also took to social media to remember O’Connor’s impact, highlighting her advocacy for change and her resilience in the face of adversity.

Despite her hardships, O’Connor had expressed optimism about the future in the weeks leading up to her death. She shared on Facebook her excitement about returning to London after 23 years and her plans to release a new album and embark on a tour in the coming years. The news of her passing came as a shock to many, leaving fans and friends mourning the loss of a talented artist and a courageous advocate for justice.

As we reflect on Sinead O’Connor’s life and legacy, we remember her as a trailblazer in the music industry and a voice for those who felt unheard. Her memory lives on through her powerful music and her unwavering fight for justice and equality. May she rest in peace, knowing that her impact on the world will never be forgotten.