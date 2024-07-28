Sinéad O’Connor’s official cause of death has been revealed one year later. The Irish Independent obtained a copy of the death report, stating that O’Connor passed away from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and bronchial asthma combined with a low-grade lower respiratory tract infection. This information comes six months after the London Inner South Coroner’s Court initially listed her cause of death as “natural causes.” The iconic singer, known for her hit cover of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” died on July 26, 2023, at the age of 56.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” her family shared in a statement to RTE. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.” The tragic news was first reported by the Irish Times, with British police finding O’Connor “unresponsive” at her London home and pronouncing her dead at the scene. While an autopsy was conducted, her death was not deemed suspicious.

Throughout her life, O’Connor faced personal struggles, including mental illness and the loss of her son Shane to suicide in January 2022. The singer had also been open about her own battles with suicidal thoughts. Following her passing, many fellow musicians and entertainers paid tribute to her, highlighting her talent and impact.

Questlove, from The Roots, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, calling O’Connor “one of the nicest humans” and expressing devastation over her death. Actress Jamie Lee Curtis remembered a poignant moment when she heard O’Connor sing acappella in Ireland, describing it as one of the most beautiful experiences of her life. Curtis praised O’Connor for her advocacy work and strength in the face of adversity.

In the weeks leading up to her death, O’Connor had shared a message on Facebook about returning to London after 23 years and working on a new album. She expressed excitement about future music releases and potential touring plans, showing a sense of hope and optimism for the future.

Sinéad O’Connor’s legacy as a musician and activist continues to resonate with fans and colleagues alike. Her untimely passing serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and the impact of one’s struggles on their life and art. May she rest in peace and be remembered for her contributions to the music industry and beyond.