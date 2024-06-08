Simone Lugner Reveals Challenges of Vegan Lifestyle in Relationship with Richard Lugner

Simone Lugner, also known as “Bienchen,” opens up about the dynamics of living with her husband, Richard Lugner, who is not vegan. In an interview with “Heute,” the sixth wife of the famous Austrian builder discusses the challenges they face due to their differing dietary preferences.

Simone, who follows a strict vegan diet, admits that initially, it was a bit difficult for Richard, who is an avid meat-eater, to adjust to her lifestyle. However, she shares that they have discovered new vegan restaurants together, and Richard has even developed a taste for vegan cuisine.

Despite their dietary differences, Simone is not pressuring Richard to change his eating habits. She ensures that there are healthy snacks at home but believes that Richard’s current diet has kept him fit and healthy.

While Richard enjoys meat, he is willing to accompany Simone to vegan eateries, showcasing his support for her choices. Simone appreciates his efforts and emphasizes that she does not expect him to give up meat entirely.

Simone’s focus is on the ethical sourcing of food rather than eliminating specific food groups. She mentions that Richard opts for eggs from free-range chickens and is open to consuming a predominantly plant-based diet, except when it comes to pizza, which he still prefers with meat toppings.

Overall, the couple navigates their dietary differences with understanding and compromise, proving that love and respect can transcend individual choices. Simone’s story sheds light on the importance of mutual respect and acceptance in a relationship, even when faced with contrasting beliefs and practices.