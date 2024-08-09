Simone Biles decided to treat herself to a new Hermès handbag after making history as the most decorated gymnast. The 11-time Olympic medalist shared her luxury shopping experience on Instagram following the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the photos posted, Biles showcased the iconic orange Hermès box containing her new purse, hinting at the exclusive shopping experience she enjoyed.

While Biles did not reveal the specific bag she purchased, she expressed her excitement with heart-eyed and crying emojis, indicating her happiness with the new accessory. Earlier in the day, she also shared a photo of her intricately styled hair, showcasing her sleek updo and addressing past criticisms she faced about her hair during competitions.

Apart from her fashionable indulgence, Biles also won three gold medals and one bronze medal during the 2024 Paris Olympics, adding to her already impressive collection of Olympic achievements. Throughout her career, Biles has shown resilience and determination, shutting down critics who made negative comments about her hair and even her husband wearing her Olympic gold medal. Her prowess in gymnastics has solidified her status as the greatest gymnast of all time, with a total of 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals.

Biles’ dedication to her sport and her ability to overcome challenges both on and off the mat have earned her widespread admiration and respect. Her success serves as an inspiration to aspiring gymnasts and athletes worldwide, showcasing the importance of talent, hard work, and perseverance in achieving one’s goals. As she continues to break records and push boundaries in gymnastics, Simone Biles remains a role model for athletes of all ages and backgrounds.