The 2024 Paris Olympics came to a close on August 11 with a spectacular Closing Ceremony that saw Simone Biles taking on a special role alongside Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. While she did not walk in the Closing Ceremony procession with Team USA, Simone played a key part in kicking off the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics by receiving the Olympic flag on stage with Karen, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, and President of the Paris Organising Committee Tony Estanguet.

Simone’s appearance at the Closing Ceremony marked the beginning of the LA28 kickoff, which included a performance of the National Anthem by H.E.R. and a dramatic entrance by Tom Cruise, who leaped into the Stade de France to take the flag and deliver it to Los Angeles. The event also featured musical performances by artists like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and Dr. Dre, welcoming the Olympics to L.A. in style.

However, Simone’s involvement in the Closing Ceremony comes at a time of controversy in Olympic gymnastics. A recent decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport reversed an inquiry that led to Simone’s teammate Jordan Chiles earning a bronze medal in the floor routine. The ruling caused the International Olympic Committee to rescind Jordan’s bronze medal and award it to Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu instead, sparking outcry from gymnasts and fans alike.

Despite the ongoing debate surrounding the ruling, the Closing Ceremony continued with highlights such as performances by singer-songwriter Zaho de Sagazan, Team USA flag bearers Nick Mead and Katie Ledecky, and track and field medalists Tigst Assefa, Sifan Hassan, and Hellen Obiri. The event concluded with a dazzling light show at the Stade de France, officially marking the end of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As the Olympic flag was handed over to Los Angeles for the 2028 Games, the Closing Ceremony showcased a mix of music, athleticism, and celebration, with Simone Biles playing a significant role in the transition between host cities. The event served as a fitting conclusion to the 2024 Olympics, setting the stage for the excitement and anticipation surrounding the upcoming Games in Los Angeles.