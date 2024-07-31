Simone Biles, the talented gymnast, led Team USA to victory in the women’s gymnastics team final at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. After their gold medal win, Simone took to Instagram to share photos of herself celebrating with her teammates Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera. In her post, Simone seemed to address the disparaging comments made by her former teammate MyKayla Skinner regarding the work ethic of gymnasts today.

MyKayla Skinner had previously sparked controversy with her remarks during the gymnastics trials for Team USA, suggesting that the current generation of gymnasts doesn’t work as hard as they used to. She also mentioned that organizations like the U.S. Center for SafeSport may have contributed to this perceived lack of effort.

Following the backlash she received online, MyKayla issued an apology, clarifying that her comments were misinterpreted and that she meant no disrespect towards the athletes who made the team. She expressed her support and pride for the gymnasts who had worked hard to achieve their goals.

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team, including Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, put on a spectacular performance at the Paris Olympics. They celebrated their victory with smiles, hugs, and proud moments on the podium, showcasing their talent and dedication to the sport.

Simone Biles wowed the audience with her floor routine, while Suni Lee excelled on the uneven bars. Jade Carey made a strong comeback after a fall during qualifiers, dominating the vault competition in the team finals. Jordan Chiles showed resilience by recovering from a fall during the balance beam routine to finish strong.

The athletes’ families, including Simone’s husband Jonathan Owens and her mom Nellie Biles, were present in the crowd to cheer them on during the competition. The team’s hard work and dedication paid off as they secured the gold medal, showcasing their incredible skills and teamwork.

The 2024 Paris Olympics can be watched daily on NBC and Peacock until the end of the summer games on Sunday, August 11th, with the Closing Ceremony scheduled for 7 p.m. ET/PT. It’s a celebration of sportsmanship, talent, and the incredible achievements of athletes from around the world.