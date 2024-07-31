Simone Biles made headlines with her recent Instagram post celebrating her team’s gold medal win at the Paris 2024 Olympics. The 27-year-old gymnast shared photos of the celebratory moment and took a subtle dig at former Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner’s comments about work ethic. Biles captioned her post with emojis and a reference to Skinner’s earlier remarks.

The post garnered reactions from former teammate McKayla Maroney, who praised Biles’ iconic status, and Biles’ husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, who echoed her sentiments. Current Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles also chimed in with support for Biles.

Biles, Chiles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera secured the gold in the artistic gymnastics team finals, clinching their first medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. This victory comes after Skinner’s controversial YouTube video where she questioned the dedication and work ethic of fellow gymnasts, excluding Biles.

Skinner later clarified her comments on Instagram, expressing happiness for the selected Team USA members competing in Paris. Biles, on the other hand, has been expressing gratitude for her Olympics comeback, sharing competition images on social media.

This year’s Olympics mark Biles’ third appearance, following her withdrawal from multiple events at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Despite the challenges, Biles’ perseverance paid off as she won her eighth Olympic medal, solidifying her status as the most decorated American Olympic gymnast.

Her achievement ties her with 1904 Olympian Anton Heida for the most gold medals earned by an American gymnast. Biles’ husband, Jonathan Owens, shared his excitement and pride on Instagram, congratulating her on the historic milestone.

Biles’ journey at the Olympics showcases not only her exceptional talent but also her resilience and determination in the face of adversity. As she continues to inspire fans and fellow athletes, Biles remains a shining example of excellence in gymnastics and sports overall.