Simone Biles led Team USA to victory in the women’s team gymnastics final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, securing a gold medal for the team. This win solidified Biles as the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast in history, with a total of eight medals, five of which are gold.

The U.S. women’s gymnastics team, which included Biles, Sunisa “Suni” Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and newcomer Hezly Rivera, claimed the fourth Olympic gold medal for the U.S. in the team event. Despite facing challenges at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Biles made a triumphant return this year with a mission to win gold, referring to Paris as the team’s “redemption” tour following their silver medal finish in Tokyo.

During the competition, there was a small setback when Chiles fell off the balance beam, but Lee quickly regained momentum for the team. Biles showcased her skills in all four team events, including vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise. Her husband, Jonathan Owens, flew in overnight to support her and celebrated with a U.S. flag after her beam routine.

This gold medal victory was not only a win for the team but also a personal triumph for Biles. Looking ahead, Biles is set to compete in the individual all-around final, where she could potentially win up to four more gold medals. Her main competitor in this event is teammate Lee, who claimed the gold in Tokyo.

The joyous moments of Team USA’s victory were captured in photos, showcasing Biles, Carey, Chiles, Lee, and Rivera proudly holding their Olympic gold medals. Biles’s family, including her mother and father, Ron and Nellie Biles, were there to cheer her on throughout the competition.

The article highlights Biles’s exceptional performance at the Paris Olympics, demonstrating her resilience and determination to succeed. As she continues to compete in the individual events, fans eagerly anticipate more remarkable performances from the celebrated gymnast.