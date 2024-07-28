Simone Biles, the decorated American gymnast, made a triumphant return at the 2024 Paris Olympics after taking a break to prioritize her mental health following the 2020 Tokyo Games. In subdivision 2, Team USA excelled with a total score of 172.296, outperforming Italy by over five points. Biles, in particular, shined with a remarkable 15.8 on the vault and an overall score of 59.566, surpassing her teammate and reigning Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.

The 27-year-old gymnast’s performance garnered praise from pop sensation Lady Gaga, who took to Instagram to share a video of Biles’ beam routine with the caption, “She nailed it. What an honor to be so close!” Fans were thrilled to see these two powerful women supporting each other, with many expressing their excitement over the interaction on social media.

While Biles displayed exceptional skill and composure during her events, there were concerns about a minor calf injury she experienced during the warm-up for the floor exercise. Despite the discomfort, Biles persevered and delivered a strong performance, showcasing her resilience and determination on the world stage.

In addition to Lady Gaga, other celebrities like Nick Jonas, Shaun White, and Nina Dobrev were in attendance to cheer on the American athletes. The support and admiration from these high-profile individuals added to the excitement and energy of the Olympic competition, creating a memorable experience for both the athletes and the audience.

Looking ahead, Biles is set to compete in the team final on Tuesday and the individual all-around final on Thursday, where she will be joined by her teammate Sunisa Lee. The upcoming events promise to be thrilling and intense as Biles continues her pursuit of gold medals in various disciplines, including vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise.

As fans eagerly anticipate Biles’ future performances, they can catch all the action live on NBC and streaming on Peacock. The 2024 Paris Olympics are shaping up to be a showcase of incredible talent, determination, and sportsmanship, with athletes like Simone Biles leading the way with their extraordinary skills and unwavering dedication to their craft.